Inspire Investing LLC Sells 990 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,746 shares of company stock worth $623,899. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

