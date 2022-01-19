Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CEVA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $873.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

