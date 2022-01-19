Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 216,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

