Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock worth $93,195,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

