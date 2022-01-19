Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,232,541 shares of company stock worth $93,195,005 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

