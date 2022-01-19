InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 5,700 at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,400 ($73.68) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.77) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($77.09) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,260 ($71.77).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,893 ($66.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6,116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,785.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,776.16. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($75.97).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

