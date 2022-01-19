International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

