Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

