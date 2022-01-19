IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $412,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRMD stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $500.34 million, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

