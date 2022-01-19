iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

