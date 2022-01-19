iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $580,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.95. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.