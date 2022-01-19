iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.78

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.78 and last traded at C$30.78, with a volume of 43917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.67.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

