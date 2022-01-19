iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

