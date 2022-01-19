iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $41,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

