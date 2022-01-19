iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

