iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.