iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,159 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after acquiring an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,310 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

