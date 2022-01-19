Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 411,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ITI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 132,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Iteris by 10.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 88,990 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 3.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

