ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.43) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543.88 ($7.42).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.36) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

