ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($4.09) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.31.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,448. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

