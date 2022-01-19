ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $45,951.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.70 or 0.07399056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,867.18 or 0.99648575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007607 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,877,603 coins and its circulating supply is 92,217,603 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

