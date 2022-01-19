J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

JBHT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.72.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

