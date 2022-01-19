J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 903.50 ($12.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.44. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

