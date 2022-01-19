JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JCRRF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.85.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
