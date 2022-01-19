JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JCRRF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

