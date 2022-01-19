JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Trading Down 33.7%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF)’s stock price fell 33.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCRRF)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

