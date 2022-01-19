Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($23.23).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,247 ($17.01) on Monday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($14.33), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,446,991.40).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

