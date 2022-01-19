Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 46.8% in December

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,970. The company has a market cap of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

