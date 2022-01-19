Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $5,408.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

