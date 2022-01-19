JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $216.50 million and $9.06 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 157,025,871 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

