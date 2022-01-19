Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from 2,800.00 to 2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from 2,510.00 to 2,320.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.