JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target to 1,033.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,055.67.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 118,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,251. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.