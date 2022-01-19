Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

