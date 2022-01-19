Just Group’s (JUST) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £968.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.56.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

