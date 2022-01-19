JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. JustBet has a market cap of $296,509.02 and $546.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.70 or 0.07412526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00062790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.48 or 0.99758609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007603 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

