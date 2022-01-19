K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $185.74

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.74 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.22). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.22), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.74. The stock has a market cap of £72.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($60,035.48). Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,585,000 in the last quarter.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.