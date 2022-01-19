Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00017526 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $46.36 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.24 or 0.07404379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,106.97 or 0.99728792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,257,413 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

