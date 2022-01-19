Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

