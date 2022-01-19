Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 547,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.