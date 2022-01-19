Kaleyra, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KLR stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $391.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $188,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,658 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 311,229 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

