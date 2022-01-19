KBC Group NV Buys 819 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

