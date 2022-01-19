KBC Group NV Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,057,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

