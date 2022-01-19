KBC Group NV Purchases 33,225 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.