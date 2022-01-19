KBC Group NV Sells 1,193 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

