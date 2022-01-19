KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

ACC stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

