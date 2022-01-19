KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $180.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of RS stock opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

