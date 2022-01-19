KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

SLGN stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Silgan has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.