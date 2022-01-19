Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

TSE KEY opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

