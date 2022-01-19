Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

KEY opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.67. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

