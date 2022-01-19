Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 904.60 ($12.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 812.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.71. The firm has a market cap of £282.90 million and a P/E ratio of 46.39. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 496.55 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 904.60 ($12.34).

In related news, insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.92), for a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,728,885.25).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

