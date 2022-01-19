KickToken (KICK) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. KickToken has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $143,344.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,742,041 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

